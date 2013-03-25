New Issue- KEB prices $350 mln 2018 bond

March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Korea Exchange Bank (KEB)

Issue Amount $350 million

Maturity Date April 2, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.49

Reoffer yield 2.108 pct

Spread 130 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 0.75 pct February 2018 UST

Payment Date April 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas,

Citigroup, HSBC, KEB Asia Finance & Hana Daetoo Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

