New Issue- KEB prices $350 mln 2018 bond

March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Korea Exchange Bank (KEB)
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date April 2, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.49
Reoffer yield 2.108 pct
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 0.75 pct February 2018 UST
Payment Date April 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, HSBC, KEB Asia Finance & Hana Daetoo Securities
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
