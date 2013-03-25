New Issue- Bharti Airtel adds $500 mln to 2023 bond

March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV
Guarantor Bharti Airtel Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 11, 2023
Coupon 5.125 pct
Reoffer price 100.625
Yield 5.043 pct
Payment Date April 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche bank,
HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank & UBS
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion
when fungible
