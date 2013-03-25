New Issue- Bharti Airtel adds $500 mln to 2023 bond

March 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV

Guarantor Bharti Airtel Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 11, 2023

Coupon 5.125 pct

Reoffer price 100.625

Yield 5.043 pct

Payment Date April 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche bank,

HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank & UBS

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion

when fungible

