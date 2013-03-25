FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Emirates NBD prices $750 mln 2023 bond
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 25, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Emirates NBD prices $750 mln 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Emirates NBD PJSC

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date March 28, 2023

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 389.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 409.1bp

over the 0.75 pct February 2018 UST

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan,

SG CIB & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A+ (Fitch)

Listing NASDAQ Dubai & Lux

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0910935021

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.