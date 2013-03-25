New Issue-Emirates NBD prices $750 mln 2023 bond

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Emirates NBD PJSC
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date March 28, 2023
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 389.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 409.1bp
over the 0.75 pct February 2018 UST
Payment Date March 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan,
SG CIB & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A+ (Fitch)
Listing NASDAQ Dubai & Lux
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue