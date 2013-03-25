New Issue-Emirates NBD prices $750 mln 2023 bond

Mar 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Emirates NBD PJSC

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date March 28, 2023

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 389.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 409.1bp

over the 0.75 pct February 2018 UST

Payment Date March 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan,

SG CIB & Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s), A+ (Fitch)

Listing NASDAQ Dubai & Lux

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0910935021

