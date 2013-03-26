FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Flughafen Zuerich prices 400 mln SFR 2023 bond
March 26, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Flughafen Zuerich prices 400 mln SFR 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Flughafen Zuerich AG

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 17, 2023

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 100.906

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0210362791

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.