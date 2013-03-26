New Issue-Flughafen Zuerich prices 400 mln SFR 2023 bond

March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Flughafen Zuerich AG

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 17, 2023

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 100.906

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0210362791

