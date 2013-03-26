New Issue-Flughafen Zuerich prices 400 mln SFR 2023 bond

March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Flughafen Zuerich AG
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 17, 2023
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 100.906
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
