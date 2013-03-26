New Issue- Deutsche Pfandbrief prices 100 mln euro 2016 FRN

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Payment Date April 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1R0550

