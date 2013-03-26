New Issue- Deutsche Pfandbrief prices 100 mln euro 2016 FRN

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Payment Date April 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AA+ (S&P)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.