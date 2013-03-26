New Issue- Renault SA prices 750 mln Renminbi 2016 bond

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Renault SA
Issue Amount 750 million Renminbi
Maturity Date April 11, 2016
Coupon 4.65 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & ICBC
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
