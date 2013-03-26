FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Temenos prices 100 mln SFR 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2013 / 12:00 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Temenos prices 100 mln SFR 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Temenos Luxembourg SA

Guarantor Temenos AG

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 25, 2017

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 100.97

Payment Date April 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & RBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

