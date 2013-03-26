New Issue- Exim India prices A$200 mln 2018 bond

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Export-Import Bank of India
(Exim India)
Issue Amount A$200 million
Maturity Date April 5, 2018
Coupon 5.76 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.76 pct
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date April 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
