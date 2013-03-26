New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2017 bond

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 23, 2017

Coupon 5.375 pct

Issue price 99.76

Reoffer price 98.36

Spread Minus 57 basis points

Underlying govt bond Gilt

Payment Date April 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 150 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0875891615

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.