New Issue- AP Moller prices 300 mln stg 2025 bond

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower AP Moller-Maersk A/S
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date April 4, 2025
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.255
Reoffer yield 4.08 pct
Spread 195 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date April 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBS & Santander GBM
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.