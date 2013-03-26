New Issue- Volkswagen prices 50 mln euro 2014 bond

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Bank GMBH

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2014

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.98

Reoffer price 99.98

Payment Date April 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.