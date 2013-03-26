New Issue- Volkswagen prices 50 mln euro 2014 bond

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Bank GMBH
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2014
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.98
Reoffer price 99.98
Payment Date April 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
