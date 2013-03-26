New Issue- BMW prices $500 mln 2017 bond

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BMW US Capital LLC

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 5, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.706

Reoffer price 99.706

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

