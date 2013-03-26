New Issue- Heineken prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Heineken NV
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 6, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.569
Yield 2.059 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 115.7bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date April 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Rabobank, Societe Generale CIB,
ABN AMRO, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA,
Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB & Santander
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
