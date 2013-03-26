New Issue- Heineken prices 500 mln euro 2021 bond

March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Heineken NV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 6, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.569

Yield 2.059 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 115.7bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date April 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Rabobank, Societe Generale CIB,

ABN AMRO, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA,

Banca IMI, Credit Agricole CIB & Santander

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0911691003

