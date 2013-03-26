FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NAB prices 150 mln SFR 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2013 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-NAB prices 150 mln SFR 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 17, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.72

Payment Date April 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN CH0210384134

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
