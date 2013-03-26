FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-MEDA prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2013 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-MEDA prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower MEDA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 05, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 220bp

Reoffer price 99.856

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 225bp

ISIN SE0005132172

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 05, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 285bp

Reoffer price 99.545

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 295bp

ISIN SE0005132180

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date April 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

