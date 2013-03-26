FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bayer AG prices 200 mln euro 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
March 26, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Bayer AG prices 200 mln euro 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayer AG

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB & Unicredit

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0911791134

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
