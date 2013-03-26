New Issue-Bayer AG prices 200 mln euro 2016 FRN

March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bayer AG
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) SEB & Unicredit
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
