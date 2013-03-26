New Issue-Achmea prices 500 mln euro 2043 bond

Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Achmea B.V
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date April 04, 2023
Coupon 6.0 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 465.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date April 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, RBS &
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing Ireland
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.