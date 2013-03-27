New Issue-Schaffhauser KB prices 150 mln SFR 2023 bond

March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Schaffhauser KB
Issue Amount 150 million swiss francs
Maturity Date April 24, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.750
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 24, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
