New Issue-Schaffhauser KB prices 150 mln SFR 2023 bond

March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Schaffhauser KB

Issue Amount 150 million swiss francs

Maturity Date April 24, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.750

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0210461312

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.