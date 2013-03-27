New Issue- WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2023 bond

March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG WestDeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2023

Coupon 1.95 pct

Issue price 99.82

Reoffer price 99.82

Payment Date April 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7FS1

