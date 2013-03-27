FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2013 / 10:00 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- WGZ Bank prices 50 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower WGZ Bank AG WestDeutsche Genossenschafts

Zentralbank

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 3, 2023

Coupon 1.95 pct

Issue price 99.82

Reoffer price 99.82

Payment Date April 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) WGZ

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WGZ7FS1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
