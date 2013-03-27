New Issue- UNEDIC prices 1.5 bln euro 2023 bond

March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower UNEDIC

Guarantor Republic of France

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date April 5, 2023

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.903

Reoffer price 99.903

Yield 2.261 pct

Spread 24.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct October 2022 FRTR, equivalent to 18bp

Over the interpolated October 2022 & October 2023 FRTRs

Payment Date April 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Natixis

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

