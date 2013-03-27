New Issue-Citic Pacific prices $500 mln 2020 bond

Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Citic Pacific Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 10, 2020
Coupon 6.375 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, UBS & Citic
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hongkong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue