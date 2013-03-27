FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Citic Pacific prices $500 mln 2020 bond
March 27, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Citic Pacific prices $500 mln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Citic Pacific Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date April 10, 2020

Coupon 6.375 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, UBS & Citic

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hongkong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

