New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln rand to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 200 mln rand to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million rand

Maturity Date December 21, 2017

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 100.525

Yield 5.616 pct

Payment Date April 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 700 million rand

When fungible

ISIN XS0875343591

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
