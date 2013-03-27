New Issue-Daimler prices A$100 mln 2017 bond

Mar 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date April 05, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.629

Yield 4.228 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

