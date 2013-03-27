FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- SEK prices $1.3 bln 2018 bond
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2013 / 4:32 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- SEK prices $1.3 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corporation

(SEK)

Issue Amount $1.3 billion

Maturity Date April 5, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.483

Reoffer yield 1.232 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Daiwa Capital Markets,

Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.