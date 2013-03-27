New Issue- SEK prices $1.3 bln 2018 bond

March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corporation

(SEK)

Issue Amount $1.3 billion

Maturity Date April 5, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.483

Reoffer yield 1.232 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Daiwa Capital Markets,

Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

