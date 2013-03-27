New Issue- SEK prices $1.3 bln 2018 bond

March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Swedish Export Credit Corporation
Issue Amount $1.3 billion
Maturity Date April 5, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.483
Reoffer yield 1.232 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Daiwa Capital Markets,
Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
