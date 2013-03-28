FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MARKET EYE-Novartis India up after promoter says to cut stake
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 28, 2013 / 8:56 AM / 5 years ago

MARKET EYE-Novartis India up after promoter says to cut stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Novartis India Ltd shares gained as much as 10.7
percent after parent Novartis AG said in a statement
it will sell shares of its Indian unit via stock exchanges to
reduce its holding. 
* The sale of shares in Novartis India is intended to comply
with the regulation that at least 25 percent of private
companies shares' must be held by public shareholders by June.
* Novartis India would need to sell a 1.42 percent stake to
comply with those norms. 
* Novartis India shares gain 2.5 percent after earlier falling
to their lowest level since May 17, 2010.
* India's Supreme Court is due to decide on April 1 whether
Novartis AG's cancer treatment Glivec deserves a patent in the
country. 

 (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com;
manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.