New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2018 bond

March 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2018

Coupon 0.90 pct

Issue price 99.96

Reoffer price 99.96

Yield 0.908 pct

Payment Date April 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL3066

