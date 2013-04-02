FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MARKET EYE-CLSA upgrades Ambuja Cements to 'buy'; shares gain
April 2, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

MARKET EYE-CLSA upgrades Ambuja Cements to 'buy'; shares gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Shares in Ambuja Cements Ltd gain 1.5 percent after
CLSA upgraded the stock to "buy" from "outperform", citing
'reasonable' valuations following recent correction.
* CLSA says the stock now trades at 15 times its one-year
forward earnings, which is broadly in line with the five-year
average.
* Cement stocks have been under pressure for the last few months
following the negative news flow on weak industry demand growth
while the increase in royalty by Holcim Ltd further
impacted Ambuja and ACC Ltd. 
  
* While Ambuja is down 13.3 percent so far in 2013, ACC has
fallen 18.9 percent in the same period, as of Monday's close.
* The research house also says that Ambuja intends to start work
on its Rajasthan expansion from the second half of 2013, which
would add 4.5mtpa by 2015.

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

