New Issue-BASF adds 200 mln euros to 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BASF adds 200 mln euros to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower BASF SE

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date February 04, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 101.27

Reoffer price 101.27

Yield 1.7 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 700 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0913868369

Temp ISIN XS0883560715

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
