New Issue-BASF adds 200 mln euros to 2021 bond

April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower BASF SE

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date February 04, 2021

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 101.27

Reoffer price 101.27

Yield 1.7 pct

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Unicredit

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 700 million

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0913868369

Temp ISIN XS0883560715

