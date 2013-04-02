New Issue-BASF adds 200 mln euros to 2021 bond

April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower BASF SE
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date February 04, 2021
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 101.27
Reoffer price 101.27
Yield 1.7 pct
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 700 million
euro when fungible
Temp ISIN XS0883560715
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.