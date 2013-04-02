FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2018 FRN
April 2, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditansstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 05, 2018

Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 50bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 50bp

Payment Date April 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50 -1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL9030

