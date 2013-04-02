New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2018 FRN

April 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditansstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date April 05, 2018
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 50bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-Month Euribor + 50bp
Payment Date April 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50 -1
Governing Law German
