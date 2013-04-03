New Issue-Rentenbank prices NZ$75 mln 2020 bond

April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$75 million

Maturity Date October 8, 2020

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.7028

Reoffer price 99.7028

Yield 4.422 pct

Payment Date April 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Austraclear NZ

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

ISIN NZLRBDT007C5

Data supplied by International Insider.