New Issue-L-Bank prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

April 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank baden-wurttemberg GMBH (L-Bank)
Guarantor German Federal State of Baden-Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.80
Reoffer price 99.80
Yield 0.971 pct
Spread 47 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date April 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC CM & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
Data supplied by International Insider.