New Issue-Aryzta adds 100 mln SFR to 2018 bond
April 3, 2013 / 3:01 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Aryzta adds 100 mln SFR to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Aryzta AG

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 25, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 101.0

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Notes The issue size will total 400 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0200044813

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

