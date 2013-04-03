New Issue-Gas Natural prices 750 mln euro 2022 bond

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Gas Natural Fenosa Finance B.V.

Guarantor Gas Natural SDG, S.A

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date April 11, 2022

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.709

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 284

bp over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date April 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Caixa Bank, Citigroup,

Santander GBM & SG CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0914400845

