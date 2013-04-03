New Issue-SNAM prices dual tranche deal

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SNAM S.p.A

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2021

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 99.691

Yield 3.422 pct

Spread 208 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 258.8bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

ISIN XS0914294979

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 30, 2017

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.723

Yield 2.446 pct

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 228.5bp

over the 0.5 pct April 2017 OBL#163

ISIN XS0914292254

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date April 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, citi, JPMorgan,

Morgan Stanley & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

