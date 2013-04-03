New Issue-IFC prices $2.0 bln 2018 bond

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)
Issue Amount $2.0 billion
Maturity Date June 15, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 99.662
Reoffer price 99.662
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, JP Morgan & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme