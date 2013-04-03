FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IFC prices $2.0 bln 2018 bond
April 3, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IFC prices $2.0 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount $2.0 billion

Maturity Date June 15, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 99.662

Reoffer price 99.662

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, JP Morgan & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN US45950KBX72

