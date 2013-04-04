FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Norges Statsbaner prices 125 mln SFR 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-Norges Statsbaner prices 125 mln SFR 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norges Statsbaner AS

Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 2, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.422

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBS

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0210891989

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
