New Issue-Norges Statsbaner prices 125 mln SFR 2023 bond

April 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norges Statsbaner AS
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 2, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.422
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.