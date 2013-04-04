New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2023 bond

April 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BayernLB

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 11, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.60

Reoffer price 99.60

Yield 2.17 pct

Payment Date April 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt issuance programme

ISIN DE000BLB03C8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.