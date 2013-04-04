New Issue-BayernLB prices 200 mln euro 2023 bond

April 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BayernLB
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 11, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.60
Reoffer price 99.60
Yield 2.17 pct
Payment Date April 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt issuance programme
