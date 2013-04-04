FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-CADES adds 250 mln euros to 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 4, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-CADES adds 250 mln euros to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse Amortissement De La Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 104.033

Reoffer price 104.033

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OAT

Payment Date April 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 3.25 billion

euro when fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.