New Issue-CADES adds 250 mln euros to 2022 bond

April 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse Amortissement De La Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date October 25, 2022

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 104.033

Reoffer price 104.033

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the OAT

Payment Date April 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis & Societe Generale

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 3.25 billion

euro when fungible

