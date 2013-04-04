New Issue-CADES adds 250 mln euros to 2022 bond

April 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse Amortissement De La Dette Sociale
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2022
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 104.033
Reoffer price 104.033
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the OAT
Payment Date April 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Natixis & Societe Generale
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
The issue size will total 3.25 billion
euro when fungible
