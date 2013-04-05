FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-CAF adds 100 mln SFR to 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 5, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-CAF adds 100 mln SFR to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento (CAF)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 11, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 101.06

Reoffer price 100.36

Yield 1.326 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 350 million Swiss francs

When fungible

Permanent ISIN CH0204567322

Temporary ISIN CH0211012957

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.