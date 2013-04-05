New Issue-CAF adds 100 mln SFR to 2021 bond

April 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento (CAF)

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 11, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 101.06

Reoffer price 100.36

Yield 1.326 pct

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 350 million Swiss francs

When fungible

Permanent ISIN CH0204567322

Temporary ISIN CH0211012957

