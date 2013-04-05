New Issue-Landshypotek adds 200 mln SEK to 2015 FRN

April 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Landshypotek AB
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 20, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 63bp
Payment Date April 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 400 million Swedish crown
When fungible
