New Issue-HSH Nordbank adds 250 mln euros to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
April 8, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 4 years

New Issue-HSH Nordbank adds 250 mln euros to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank AG

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.991

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 57.4bp

Over the OBL Due February 2016

Payment Date April 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nordbank, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, Royal Bank of

Scotland & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000HSH4GS3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

