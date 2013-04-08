New Issue- Rentenbank adds A$200 mln to 2023 bond

April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date January 24, 2023

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 97.802

Yield 4.53 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date April 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nomura & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$1.1 billion

when fungible

