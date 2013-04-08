FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Rentenbank adds A$200 mln to 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
April 8, 2013 / 1:17 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Rentenbank adds A$200 mln to 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date January 24, 2023

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 97.802

Yield 4.53 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date April 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nomura & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$1.1 billion

when fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
