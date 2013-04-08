New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euro to 2022 FRN

April 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 4, 2022
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 50bp
Reoffer price 102.039
Payment Date April 11, 2013
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 26.5bp
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 15 cents
Notes The issue size will total 1.3 billion euro
when fungible
