New Issue-KfW prices 2.0 bln euro 2017 bond

April 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 16, 2017

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.829

Yield 0.418 pct

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 25.3 bp

over the 0.5 pct 2017 OBL

Payment Date April 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanley & SG CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN DE000A1RET72

Data supplied by International Insider.