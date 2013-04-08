New Issue-KfW prices 2.0 bln euro 2017 bond

April 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2017
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.829
Yield 0.418 pct
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 25.3 bp
over the 0.5 pct 2017 OBL
Payment Date April 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanley & SG CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
programme
