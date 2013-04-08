FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 1.5 bln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
April 8, 2013

New Issue-Nordea Bank prices 1.5 bln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro

Maturity Date April 12, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.938

Reoffer price 99.938

Yield 1.388

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.1bp

Over the OBL 165

Payment Date April 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs & Nordea

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
