New Issue- KfW adds $250 mln to 2014 bond

April 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date June 10, 2014

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 102.311

Payment Date April 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0516292306

Data supplied by International Insider.