New Issue-Daimler adds 50 mln Stg to 2015 bond
April 9, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Daimler adds 50 mln Stg to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 10, 2015

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.713

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct Due 2015 UKT

Payment Date April 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0916766727

Permanent ISIN XS0862681755

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

