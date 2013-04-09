New Issue-Daimler adds 50 mln Stg to 2015 bond

April 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 10, 2015
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 100.713
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct Due 2015 UKT
Payment Date April 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0916766727
Permanent ISIN XS0862681755
Data supplied by International Insider.