New Issue- HSBC prices 1.25 bln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- HSBC prices 1.25 bln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower HSBC SFH France SA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 16, 2023

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.78

Yield 2.024 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske, HSBC,

Ing, Natixis, Santander & Unicredit

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0011470764

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
