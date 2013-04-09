FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- GECC prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2017 bond
#Market News
April 9, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- GECC prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 09(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation (GECC)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 18, 2017

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 101.04

Payment Date April 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.375 pct selling, 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 2

ISIN XS0916811374

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

