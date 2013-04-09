FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Societe Generale prices 275 mln euro 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Societe Generale prices 275 mln euro 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 275 million euro

Maturity Date April 17, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35bp

Payment Date April 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0916345381

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

