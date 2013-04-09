New Issue- Societe Generale prices 275 mln euro 2015 FRN

April 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Societe Generale
Issue Amount 275 million euro
Maturity Date April 17, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35bp
Payment Date April 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.